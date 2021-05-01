Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KNNNF. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KNNNF stock remained flat at $$20.02 on Friday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

