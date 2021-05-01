Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a market cap of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.