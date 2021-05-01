Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

NYSE KAMN opened at $53.35 on Friday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,778.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

