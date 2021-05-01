Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

KARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

