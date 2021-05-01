Kattana (KTN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $219,240.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Kattana has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $219,240.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $18.34 or 0.00031561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kattana has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

