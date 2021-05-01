KBC Group NV Acquires 39,972 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

