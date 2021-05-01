KBC Group NV Increases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 385.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $35,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $253.47 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

