KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in April

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,523. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

KBCSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

