KBC Group NV Purchases 53,655 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $282.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.79 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

