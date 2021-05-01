Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.582-1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.85. 4,092,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

