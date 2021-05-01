Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 4,092,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

