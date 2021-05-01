Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.582-1.610 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 4,092,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

