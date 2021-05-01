KeyCorp Boosts ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $60.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE ABM opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Strs Ohio raised its position in ABM Industries by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.