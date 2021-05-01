KeyCorp Comments on Lufax Holding Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lufax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

NYSE:LU opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. Lufax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

