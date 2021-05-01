KeyCorp Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $369.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.35. 1,434,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

