KeyCorp Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Snap has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

