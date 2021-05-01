Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KIADF remained flat at $$6.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Kiadis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

