Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.
KIM opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
