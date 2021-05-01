Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

KIM opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

