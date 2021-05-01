Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 300.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

