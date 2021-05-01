Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.260-1.340 EPS.
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.81. 605,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 297.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
