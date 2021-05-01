Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.260-1.340 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.81. 605,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 297.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

