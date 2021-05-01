Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Down 66.0% in April

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWBT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 2,396,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,122,724. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

