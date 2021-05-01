KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in April

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

