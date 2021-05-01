KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 3.470-4.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.47-4.35 EPS.

KLAC traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,403. KLA has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

