Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.20

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $120.82 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $647.48 or 0.01125908 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

