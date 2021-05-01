Klimatas Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,311.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.