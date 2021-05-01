Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

