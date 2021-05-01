Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $63.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

