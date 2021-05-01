Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KCCFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,608. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

