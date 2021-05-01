L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in L Brands by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

L Brands stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.