Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.000-24.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.26 billion-$14.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.00-24.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.87. The company had a trading volume of 673,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $153.72 and a 12 month high of $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.