Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $269.33 and last traded at $265.38, with a volume of 2035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.71.

The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

