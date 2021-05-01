Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.31. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.000-24.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.31.

LH traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $153.72 and a twelve month high of $269.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

