LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $29.14 million and $2.76 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00282704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.19 or 0.01077492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00718828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.96 or 1.00092094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

