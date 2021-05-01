Lake Street Capital Boosts Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $17.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Opera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

OPRA opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opera by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

