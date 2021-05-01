Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $705.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.