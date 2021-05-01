Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 14th

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 170.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $325.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

