Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Lantronix updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.180-0.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 378,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,872. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.