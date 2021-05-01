Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

