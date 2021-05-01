Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.64.

Lear stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lear by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Lear by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 3,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Lear by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

