Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
LMPMY stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $11.05.
About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
