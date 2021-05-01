Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

LMPMY stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

