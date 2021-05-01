LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

