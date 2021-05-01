LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $11.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.49. 470,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.90. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $193.27 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

