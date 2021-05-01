Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.400-12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.42.

NYSE:LII traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.34. 238,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,947. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $348.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

