Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Barclays from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.42.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $348.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,557 shares of company stock worth $7,768,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

