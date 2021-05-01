Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys 1,600 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $7,774,784.50. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,513,171 shares of company stock valued at $135,354,815.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 436,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,490. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

