Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $372.09. 2,118,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,804. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

