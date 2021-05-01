Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases Shares of 67,280 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Corning accounts for approximately 2.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,069. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

