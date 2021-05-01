LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes $263,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 238.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $196.61. 59,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

