Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $11.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

LBRT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 816,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,312. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211,453 shares of company stock worth $195,371,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

