Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.150–0.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.15-0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,158,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,151. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $392.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

